The Young Bucks tease a blockbuster dream match against 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks have responded to the possibility of a highly anticipated and exciting match with former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Fans have highly regarded the trio, comprising Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tag teams in recent times. They have won several tag team championships and once held the record for the longest uninterrupted reign in tag team history. However, they are yet to face a similar tag team, The Young Bucks, in the ring.

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have a successful record as a tag team. They have won many tag team championships in well-known promotions and even more in smaller ones. They have also received numerous six-man tag titles and awards from the wrestling industry.

Today, the Young Bucks responded to a statement made by Kofi Kingston expressing his desire to face them in the ring. The brothers shared a GIF on Twitter from the popular TV show "Schitt's Creek" with the caption "You and me both," in reaction to Kingston's request.

WWE's Kofi Kingston wants to test his skills against AEW's top tag team

The New Day, represented by Kofi Kingston, has stated their desire to face the toughest competition both within and outside WWE. Many have deemed the prospect of a match between The New Day and The Young Bucks unlikely.

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Kofi Kingston was questioned about his desire to face competitors outside of WWE. Without hesitation, Kingston revealed that he would like to face The Young Bucks.

"There are a lot of people. We’ve been wanting to have a match with the Young Bucks for a long time. It’s a special time," Kofi Kingston said.

And on that day, we will get The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs The New Day.



And on that day, not even I will have anything to complain about. One day #WWE will want to make both money AND fans happy.And on that day, we will get The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs The New Day.And on that day, not even I will have anything to complain about. One day #WWE will want to make both money AND fans happy.And on that day, we will get The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs The New Day.And on that day, not even I will have anything to complain about. https://t.co/rWYPOsNUU8

In 2018, at the Team Battle Exhibition Live event at E3 2018 in Los Angeles, The New Day had a brief encounter with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Would you like to see The New Day face The Young Bucks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

