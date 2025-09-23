The Young Bucks tease huge return outside AEW; but there's a twist

The Young Bucks are a world-traveled and decorated tag team in professional wrestling. Early in their careers, Matt and Nick Jackson were a part of TNA Wrestling and recently hinted at a return; however, there was one catch to it.
The former AEW EVPs had a brief tenure as 'Generation Me' in TNA Wrestling in the early 2010s. While it was not a significant chapter in their wrestling careers, fans still fondly remember some of their matches in WWE's now-partner promotion.
On a recent episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks were seen walking through a shopping mall before the AEW All Out 2025 event. After spotting a storefront with the label "TNA", Matt took a casual jab at the promotion by asking Nick if he wanted to return there. Nick, playing along, jokingly responded affirmatively. However, it was evident from their shenanigans that they did not intend to return to TNA Wrestling. Moreover, Matt immediately dismissed the idea, saying that they had their time there.
“Hey, do you want to go back to TNA? Check it out.” [“Oh, yeah. Shoot. Let’s do it”, said Nick in a jokingly manner] - H/T Ringside News
On the other hand, they also admitted that their TNA run was not that exceptional.
“Yeah, you’re right. Generation Me s**ked a little bit.”- H/T Ringside News
The Young Bucks were confronted by an old ally at AEW All Out 2025
The Young Bucks failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match at All Out 2025. After the match, the duo was confronted by their old ally, Jack Perry, who made his return after a lengthy hiatus.
He then attacked the duo, only to be overpowered by Matt and Nick Jackson. However, he was aided by his former partner, Killswitch, who later reunited with him to form their old team, 'The Jurassic Express'. Furthermore, both stars reverted to their old personas, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.
With the duo back together, seeing their journey in AEW moving forward will be interesting.
