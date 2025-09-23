The Young Bucks tease huge return outside AEW; but there's a twist

The Young Bucks are a world-traveled and decorated tag team in professional wrestling. Early in their careers, Matt and Nick Jackson were a part of TNA Wrestling and recently hinted at a return; however, there was one catch to it.

Ad

The former AEW EVPs had a brief tenure as 'Generation Me' in TNA Wrestling in the early 2010s. While it was not a significant chapter in their wrestling careers, fans still fondly remember some of their matches in WWE's now-partner promotion.

On a recent episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks were seen walking through a shopping mall before the AEW All Out 2025 event. After spotting a storefront with the label "TNA", Matt took a casual jab at the promotion by asking Nick if he wanted to return there. Nick, playing along, jokingly responded affirmatively. However, it was evident from their shenanigans that they did not intend to return to TNA Wrestling. Moreover, Matt immediately dismissed the idea, saying that they had their time there.

Ad

Trending

“Hey, do you want to go back to TNA? Check it out.” [“Oh, yeah. Shoot. Let’s do it”, said Nick in a jokingly manner] - H/T Ringside News

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

On the other hand, they also admitted that their TNA run was not that exceptional.

“Yeah, you’re right. Generation Me s**ked a little bit.”- H/T Ringside News

Ad

Ad

The Young Bucks were confronted by an old ally at AEW All Out 2025

The Young Bucks failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match at All Out 2025. After the match, the duo was confronted by their old ally, Jack Perry, who made his return after a lengthy hiatus.

He then attacked the duo, only to be overpowered by Matt and Nick Jackson. However, he was aided by his former partner, Killswitch, who later reunited with him to form their old team, 'The Jurassic Express'. Furthermore, both stars reverted to their old personas, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.

With the duo back together, seeing their journey in AEW moving forward will be interesting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!