The Young Bucks tease a massive change after another setback in AEW

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks hinted at a big change after a setback. The duo made a similar tease after their match at WrestleDream 2025 as well.

Ad

The Young Bucks have been on a downward spiral ever since losing their EVP positions at All In Texas. The duo has been struggling to win major matches while AEW management has been disrespecting them with funny names and jobber entrances. At WrestleDream 2025, The Bucks squared off against Jurassic Express in a tag team encounter.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson put on a great display, but failed to secure the win in the end. After the match, Don Callis Family showed up and attacked Jurassic Express, as The Bucks walked out of the ring. Kenny Omega showed up and tried to convince his former stablemates to join him. However, Matt and Nick walked out after teasing a subtle face turn.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have yet again teased going babyface. In a viral backstage clip from their 'BTE' vlogs, the duo could be seen disappointed with their loss, as Matt admitted that maybe they deserved all the disappointment after another loss at WrestleDream 2025.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

The Young Bucks recently teased The Elite reunion

While The Young Bucks formed the new Elite faction alongside Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry last year, fans still miss The OG Elite with them, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page.

Speaking on Battleground Podcast recently, Matthew Jackson teased the OG Elite reunion:

"I'm not saying that's gonna happen, but I think it'd be silly to not do it before we call it quits, before Kenny calls it quits, before Hangman calls it quits. I think that there's money in it, and I think it would be ridiculous not to revisit it at least one more time."

Fans will have to wait and see when the original Elite will be seen back together on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences