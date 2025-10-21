The Young Bucks tease a massive change after another setback in AEW

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks hinted at a big change after a setback. The duo made a similar tease after their match at WrestleDream 2025 as well.
The Young Bucks have been on a downward spiral ever since losing their EVP positions at All In Texas. The duo has been struggling to win major matches while AEW management has been disrespecting them with funny names and jobber entrances. At WrestleDream 2025, The Bucks squared off against Jurassic Express in a tag team encounter.
Matthew and Nicholas Jackson put on a great display, but failed to secure the win in the end. After the match, Don Callis Family showed up and attacked Jurassic Express, as The Bucks walked out of the ring. Kenny Omega showed up and tried to convince his former stablemates to join him. However, Matt and Nick walked out after teasing a subtle face turn.
Meanwhile, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have yet again teased going babyface. In a viral backstage clip from their 'BTE' vlogs, the duo could be seen disappointed with their loss, as Matt admitted that maybe they deserved all the disappointment after another loss at WrestleDream 2025.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
The Young Bucks recently teased The Elite reunion
While The Young Bucks formed the new Elite faction alongside Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry last year, fans still miss The OG Elite with them, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page.
Speaking on Battleground Podcast recently, Matthew Jackson teased the OG Elite reunion:
"I'm not saying that's gonna happen, but I think it'd be silly to not do it before we call it quits, before Kenny calls it quits, before Hangman calls it quits. I think that there's money in it, and I think it would be ridiculous not to revisit it at least one more time."
Fans will have to wait and see when the original Elite will be seen back together on TV.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences