The Young Bucks think top stars are unworthy of performing on AEW Dynamite

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks's Twitter game is arguably the strongest in wrestling today. The duo leaves no stone unturned when it comes to taking potshots at their rivals through their witty tweets and bios.

Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero are the latest victims of the duo's recent activity on Twitter. In their newly updated bio on the social media site, The Young Bucks claim that Kingston and Penta are unworthy of wrestling them on AEW Dynamite.

The Tag Team Champions further wrote that the match should instead happen on AEW Dark, as it would be nothing more than a squash.

Screengrab of The Young Buck's Twitter Bio

Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero will square off against the AEW Tag Team Champions on this week's AEW Dynamite in a non-title match. If Kingston and Penta win, they'll earn a title shot sometime in the future.

Since both Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero are tagging due to the unavailability of their partners Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix, respectively, it seems unlikely that a makeshift duo like them would defeat the champions.

What's else on the card for this week's AEW Dynamite?

Apart from the tag team match, a few more intriguing bouts will go down in the June 30th edition of AEW Dynamite. MJF will lock horns with Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara in the main event of this week's episode. The match between the two young guns in AEW is easily the most anticipated one on the card.

June 30th…@aewontnt…what do you get when the #thenativebeast and the #queenofmean attack a dentist and a former Dallas cheerleader…. broken barbies!!!! pic.twitter.com/YqGWZTFbnS — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) June 24, 2021

Apart from that, legendary managerial figure Vickie Guerrero will make her in-ring debut in AEW. She'll team up with Nyla Rose to take on AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Rebel. Lastly, Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Varsity Blonde's Brian Pillman Jr.

Here's the updated card for this week's AEW Dynamite :

AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo Sammy Guevara vs. MJF Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

Which match are you looking forward to on this week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Want more say in the content you read? Help Sk Wrestling by clicking here

Edited by Alan John