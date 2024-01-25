The Young Bucks threaten to fine popular AEW act

The Young Bucks, who have taken on an entirely new persona, threatened to fine a very well known AEW tag team. The team in question is none other than the Top Flight.

The Bucks walked into the arena in their stylish suits before they were interrupted by Alex Marvez, who asked them about their interview last week. They then said that he should address them as Matthew and Nicolas.

The duo spoke about how they had plans to make the show run smoothly and that how they were the EVPs that have not left their positions. As they were walking away, they ran into Dante and Darius Martin of the Top Flight.

The Young Bucks immediately assumed that they were late and pointed it out. They then went on to say that they needed to get their act together, or risk getting fined. However, they followed it up by saying that they were just kidding and walked away.

If this is how the Young Bucks are going to conduct their affairs on AEW television, it sure is going to make for great viewing. This whole new persona is adding another layer to their character and can only bode well for AEW.

