The Young Bucks threaten to no-show AEW Dynamite in New York 

The Young Bucks recently took to Twitter to threaten not to show up at the "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" show in New York on September 22.

Matt and Nick Jackson often mock fans and fellow wrestlers with their sarcastic and witty tweets, and their latest statement is also in the same vein.

In their recently updated Twitter bio, the AEW Tag Team Champions wrote that not showing up at the event would mark the second occasion when they helped an event get sold-out in NYC and then decided not to appear.

"If NYC sells out (because of us) & we decided not to go, that’d be the second time that’s happened," wrote The Young Bucks.

Screengrab of The Young Bucks' Twitter bio

The Young Bucks also referred to the NJPW crossover show from April 2019 in Madison Square Garden, NYC, in their bio. The duo was supposed to perform at the event but later withdrew after signing on the dotted line with AEW.

The Young Bucks were at the height of their popularity back then and certainly played a role in the show getting sold out in a matter of minutes.

Details about AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The special episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium, the home of the US Open, and could have around 24,000 fans in attendance.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on July 16th, and with the promotion having a lot of momentum behind it, we might see the seats get sold out pretty quickly.

. @TonyKhan announced this morning on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow on #AEW social media. https://t.co/Fp7wvv0rDG pic.twitter.com/rWhWOyUsST — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2021

Though no matches have been confirmed yet, AEW would be looking to book some marquee clashes for the show to build the hype surrounding it ahead of July 16th when the booking opens.

Do you think The Young Bucks will no-show AEW Dynamite in NYC? Which matches would you like to see go down at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Alan John