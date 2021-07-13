The Young Bucks threaten to shut down 'Being The Elite' forever

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have threatened to shut down Being The Elite (BTE) permanently.

Almost five years ago, current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, alongside Nick and Matt Jackson, started the YouTube series. To this day, they have continuously posted weekly BTE episodes featuring numerous AEW stars.

The duo gave a platform for many newcomers to express their character and talent. Despite its massive success, The Young Bucks are teasing to close it.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the Jackson brothers stated they had asked their fans to enjoy BTE as much as possible, further adding that one day they will shut it down forever. The Young Bucks also stated that after they stop uploading their weekly episodes, fans will only be left with Sammy's Vlog.

"Can’t wait to end BTE. Enjoy it while you can! One day it’ll go away forever!! hahahahah Then you’ll only have that little dork Sammy’s vlog left. lmaaoooo," said The Young Bucks.

Since the AEW Tag Team Champions are known for their amusing nature, the latest claim could be their way of trolling the fans. Nevertheless, The Young Bucks recently kicked the Dark Order out of their show.

The faction was a prominent part of their Vlogs. It remains to be seen if they will now end up featuring on Sammy Guevara's Vlog or not.

The Young Bucks have become unstoppable on AEW Dynamite

With their title reign reaching almost 250 days, Nick and Matt Jackson have become a dominant force on AEW Dynamite. They recently defended their Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a street fight.

The Young Bucks aren't booked to compete for the upcoming Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite this week. But that doesn't mean they won't be appearing on the show. In all likelihood, the company could have them on the show to kickstart a new rivalry.

They could also inject themselves into the current Kenny Omega and Hangman Page storyline since the latter has the services of the Dark Order. Only time will tell what the company has in store for the champions.

