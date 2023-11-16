The Young Bucks turn heel in front of their hometown on AEW Dynamite

After teasing a change in personality in recent weeks, The Young Bucks have seemingly officially turned heel tonight on AEW Dynamite. They did this in front of their hometown.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions competed tonight in tag team action against Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander. It was an entertaining match to see, with high-flying action and near falls coming from both sides.

It was a controversial finish as Matt Jackson distracted the referee long enough for his brother to hit the luchadors with two low blows. Nick then hit the Judas Effect, referencing his opponent for Full Gear, and the two hit the BTE-Trigger for the win.

The crowd had mixed reactions, as some booed their dirty tactics, but others cheered for the stars on their hometown victory.

A few moments later, the Young Bucks were interviewed backstage, and they then came face to face with the Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho), who they will face this Saturday at Full Gear.

What started as a civil conversation turned hostile after The Young Bucks tried blindsiding Jericho as they attempted to leave, which triggered a scuffle between the two parties.

It seems that Omega and the Jackson brothers' friendship may not be what it was anymore, and this Saturday at Full Gear, they fight for an even bigger opportunity.

