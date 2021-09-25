The Young Bucks make a bold demand to the AEW management 

The Young Bucks want the AEW management to crown Superkliq as the first-ever Trios Champions in the company.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions are well-known for making bold claims through their Twitter bios. This time The Young Bucks have gone one step ahead, straight away asking for the gold.

At Rampage: Grand Slam, The Young Bucks teamed up with Adam Cole to face Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. The match left the New York crowd on their feet. In the end, Matt and Nick Jackson hit a BTE Trigger on Luchasaurus, followed by Adam Cole hitting The Boom to secure the win.

Moments after the win, The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio. The duo wrote that they and Cole must be given the Trios Titles, which are yet to be introduced in AEW. Check out their new Twitter bio below:

"Give us the Trios Titles. #SuperKliq," wrote The Young Bucks

Tony Khan recently spoke about the possibility of introducing Trios Titles in AEW

Earlier this month, Tony Khan sounded optimistic about the prospect of introducing Trios Titles in AEW. He stated that the championship would be a great addition to the company.

Khan explained that AEW is growing rapidly, and whenever an opportunity to introduce a new title arises, Trios Titles will be high on the list. With so many talented trios, having a championship in place would increase the stakes and make the matches more meaningful.

