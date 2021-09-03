Tony Khan on the idea of introducing trios titles in AEW

Tony Khan sounds pretty excited about the possibility of adding trios titles to AEW in the future.

This afternoon, AEW held an All Out conference call with Tony Khan to take questions from the media. When asked about the possibility of AEW adding trio titles down the line, Khan thought those would be great to add to the company.

"I mean, we see matches sometimes that don't always have title implications but absolutely, I think it would be great to add trio's titles," Tony Khan said. "Right now, it's a lot of stuff I'm getting in three hours, and I think a lot of probably trying to cover a lot, a two-hour Dynamite and then Rampage is very different. It's a more focused one hour show, and they're very different formats, and still get great wrestling in both shows, but I also cover a lot of stories in a Dynamite in a very different way than I would on Rampage, so it's a lot right now."

Tony Khan believes there's a time and place for AEW to introduce trios championships

Tony Khan believes as the company continues to grow and expand, there will be opportunities to add more championships to the company, and it sounds like the trio's titles will be high on that list.

"And as we grow as a company, I do think there's definitely a place for that," Tony Khan continued. "There's a place for championships to expand. Right now, we have four titles, and I have thoughts about other championships, including a trios championship, among others as we expand. We've had a lot of great trios matches, [but] there's a time and a place for everything, and we have a lot of great trios, undoubtedly. I think a trios championship would really kick a**. So, it does make a lot of sense, and it is something I've spent a lot of time thinking about."

