The Young Bucks discuss WWE and AEW working together in future 

The Young Bucks believe WWE and AEW working together creates buzz for both companies. Nick and Matt Jackson also had kind words for Chris Jericho and praised him for having the ability to pull a story out of anything.

In an interview with TSN Sports, The Young Bucks revealed that they would be open to more collaborations between AEW and WWE in the future. Matt Jackson said they were pleased with Jericho's recent appearance on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the WWE Network.

“Chris is the king of buzz. He knows how to get a story out of anything. I thought it was cool that both companies could finally agree on something and let one of our talents appear on their network. Any time you can do something like that, the only thing it does is create buzz and makes the fans happy. So I would love to do more stuff like that. I thought that was awesome.”

Nick Jackson also talked about fans and wrestling pundits having unrealistic expectations around AEW's growth. He downplayed expectations of AEW Dynamite doubling its viewership immediately after NXT's move to Tuesdays nights.

However, he disclosed that they have a number in mind, which they believe the show could achieve.

"Some people who don’t look at that, they probably expect us to do whatever the combined audience was on Wednesday nights, which is like 1.4 [million] or something like that. But that’s just not going to happen. We all know that. We’re all prepared that’s not going to be the case. But hey, is that a goal? Yeah, that would be great to get all the eyeballs possible to watch us on Wednesdays. But we have a number that we think we’ll hit."

The Young Bucks retained their Tag Team Championships on this week's AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW Tag Team Championships against Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) in a memorable bout.

In the end, the heels cheated on their way to winning by hitting a low-blow on PAC and then executing a double Superkick on Fenix to secure the victory.

We think Moxley and Kingston would be about the last people you would want to piss off 😶 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5h1wMKzLTe — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 25, 2021

After The Young Bucks betrayed Jon Moxley on last week's episode, the latter could challenge the champions by teaming up with his rival-turned-friend Eddie Kingston.

