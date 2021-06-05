Thea Trinidad sends a heartfelt message to Andrade following his AEW debut

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the debut of former WWE Superstar Andrade, now known as Andrade El Idolo. Introduced by Vickie Guerrero, he claimed that he will be the new face of All Elite Wrestling.

Following the surprising debut, his former on-screen manager Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega in WWE) has reacted to the same with the following heartfelt tweet.

❤️💚🤍👊🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) June 5, 2021

Fans are excited to see what Andrade El Idolo has in store for them following his AEW debut tonight. From the looks of it, he's set to be a major player for the promotion in the coming months.

It should be noted that he is all set to challenge AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for his AAA Mega Championship at Lucha Libre promotion AAA's biggest show of the year, TripleMania XXIX on August 14, 2021.

Andrade and Zelina Vega's partnership in WWE

After making a name for himself in the Mexican wrestling circuit and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Andrade signed with WWE in 2015 and started competing on NXT. In 2017, he was paired up with Zelina Vega as his manager and soon Andrade won the NXT Championship.

The duo was moved up to the main roster together in 2018 and joined SmackDown. In 2019, they were drafted to Monday Night RAW where Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship, a title that he held for 151 days before dropping it to Apollo Crews. In 2020, they were joined by Angel Garza but the group didn't last long with disputes between Garza and Andrade.

Zelina Vega Appreciation Tweet! She’s been having some pretty great back to back weeks overall great asset to Monday Nights. pic.twitter.com/abOVtwGnWI — ✨🌟✨KammieDee ✨🌟✨ (@KAMMEDEE) April 23, 2020

Andrade's last WWE match came on an episode of RAW in October 2020 where he lost to Angel Garza. After being absent from WWE TV for over five months, Andrade was released by WWE in March 2021. A few months before that, Zelina Vega was also released by the company in November 2020.

