"Their loss"-Former manager says WWE should have done more to keep Daniel Bryan away from AEW

WWE veteran Oscar recently gave his take on Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan signing with AEW. Speaking on Boston Wrestling MWF's YouTube channel, the former WWE manager said Bryan was a major signing for All Elite Wrestling.

Oscar spoke about how Daniel Bryan is a special talent, adding that the signing was a major coup for AEW. He also said that Bryan was the kind of talent WWE should have fought hard to keep.

"Daniel Bryan can make anybody, I don't care about their size, Daniel Bryan could get in the ring with a monster and still make it a good match that's believable. Everybody cannot do that. So when you got a guy that has those kinds of skills in the ring, that's the kind of guy you fight to keep because everybody can't do that."

"Their [WWE] loss is AEW's gain and AEW is gaining momentum. If I'm WWE, I'm paying attention," said Oscar.

Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan was attacked by The Elite on AEW Dynamite

Daniel Bryan interrupted Kenny Omega's promo on AEW Dynamite. Omega then asked the rest of The Elite to clear the ring while he spoke to Bryan. After getting in the ring, the former WWE Champion grabbed the mic and challenged Omega to a match, which the latter refused. Bryan then accused Omega of being scared to take the bout.

The AEW World Champion then went on to attack Bryan. However, the American Dragon turned the tables on Omega and got him in the LaBell lock.

The Elite then hit the ring and took out Bryan. Christian, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Frankie Kazarian ran in to make the save. The Elite retreated as Daniel Bryan took out Brandon Cutler with his signature Running Knee.

Daniel Bryan's in-ring AEW debut could be at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22nd.

While many are hoping to see a one-on-one match between Bryan and Omega, AEW could also book a multi-man tag team match as well. The latest signing to Tony Khan's promotion could team up with Christian, Kazarian, and Jurassic Express to take on The Elite.

