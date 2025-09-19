Thekla reveals why she is scared of former AEW champion: "She's been whooping my a** lately"

Thekla recently signed with AEW. She is set to compete in a major match at All Out 2025.

Thekla arrived on the AEW roster in emphatic fashion. Shortly after joining the promotion, she formed a faction with Julia Hart and Skye Blue called Triangle of Madness. She has even picked up notable wins over top stars like Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. Now, the Toxic Spider finds herself in the AEW Women's World Championship picture at All Out against Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter.

Ahead of this match, the Toxic Spider did an interview with Denise Salcedo, where she admitted that she's scared of Jamie Hayter since the latter has been whooping her recently.

“I’m very excited about it because my three opponents are just all bad b**ches to be honest with you. I’m a little scared of Jamie because she’s been whooping my a** lately. So does Toni you know, but I either get it back from when I whoop their a** or vice versa, you know what I mean? I think with the chemistry the four of us are going to have, we’re all very different, you know? We’ve all got different styles. I think it’s gonna be a f***ing crazy match and a crazy display of talent.” [H/T - Fightful]

Thekla opened up about joining AEW

Thekla has been a prominent feature on AEW TV ever since she signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Based on her recent booking, it looks like Tony Khan is keen on pushing her as a top star.

During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Thekla opened up about signing with Tony Khan's promotion, stating it was a dream for her. She also recalled watching some of the shows in her home country, Austria, and telling her friends that she was going to be on TV one day.

“I was working in Japan and living there for five years, so being out here, obviously I do enjoy that there is a little bit less of a language barrier, so I’ve been able to express myself when it comes to doing promos or talking to my new teammates. Other than that, it’s cool. I love AEW. For those that have been reading interviews and listening to stuff I’ve said before, that was kind of the dream. I was watching some of the first pay-per-views with my friends when I was still a backyarder back where I’m from in Austria. I’d be pointing at the TV like, ‘Guys, give me a couple of years but I’m gonna be on TV.’ Now, my friends from back then, they’ll be watching the pay-per-views and they’ll be like, ‘Yeah, she actually did it!’” [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see whether Thekla will be able to win the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025.

