"Them boys are huge," "True Little Stingers" - Fans left amazed as Sting's two sons get spotted on AEW Dynamite

Sting won his first championship after almost 13 years, and his sons were present ringside to accompany him during his incredible accomplishment. As the camera panned towards his sons during the show, the sight amazed fans.

Sting and Darby Allin faced Big Bill and Ricky Straks for the AEW Tag Team Championships on the February 07 edition of AEW Dynamite. The Icon and his protégé won titles after the WCW legend hit a Scorpion Death Drop on Starks to win the match.

The Vigilante's sons were among the audience, in the front-row seat, to witness their dad win a belt after so long. That said, when the camera pointed toward them during the segment, fans were utterly shocked to see how much they resembled their dad. They looked like Sting’s doppelgangers.

Another thing that the wrestling fans noticed was how jacked both of them were. Both of them looked like they could go toe-to-toe with anyone on the AEW roster. Fans even expressed their desire to see them inside the squared circle in the future.

Sting and his sons were attacked on AEW Dynamite

Following the Tag Title victory, Sting’s sons joined their dad and Darby Allin to celebrate. But The Young Bucks crashed their party. They blindsided the new champions and attacked them in the middle of the ring.

Matthew and Nicolas Jackson even attacked The Vigilante’s son. They turned their attention back to the new champs and thrashed them using baseball bats and pipes. The attack was so severe that it left The Icon and his protégé covered in blood.

In a backstage segment later, The Jackson brothers addressed their attack on the new champs and stated that they did what was right for business. They accused the new Tag Team Champs of forcing The Bucks to ambush them on Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on The Young Bucks attacking The Icon and his protégé on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

