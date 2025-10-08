"There can only be one top guy"- Wrestling veteran takes shot at AEW president Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW has had numerous big-name stars on its roster since the promotion's inception. The promotion was started by Tony Khan, whose father owns the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League side Fulham, along with The Elite, who became the first members of the roster.
Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks were all some of the biggest names not signed with WWE at the time, and they chose to build AEW from the ground up. Since then, even after Cody's exit, the promotion has continued to attract some of the biggest stars. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has recently taken a shot at Tony Khan for the same.
He was speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said that Tony Khan is trying to appease everyone on his roster, but only one person can be the top guy. He even said that the way Tony Khan's booking his talent won't get anybody over, because he's trying to give wins to everyone .
"Everybody thinks they should be the top guy, and, bro, if you don't think you should be in the top guy, you shouldn't be in the business. But the bottom line is everybody thinks they're the top guy, and there can only be one top guy. And so he [Jake] had inconsistent booking at AEW, Chris, for different reasons. Because, again, you know, Tony is trying to appease everybody. That means, you know, this week, I win. Next week, I lose. This week, I win. Next week, I lose. Bro, you're just not going to get anybody over that way, man." Russo said.
Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!
Some of the biggest stars on the AEW roster today include The Elite sans Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and MJF, amongst others. The promotion has done an excellent job of competing with WWE and has quickly established itself to be one of the best wrestling promotions in the world.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.