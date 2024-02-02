"There were a handful of legit idiots who made my time in wrestling harder" - Former AEW star sends a cryptic message

A former AEW star has shared a cryptic message on social media.

Brandi Rhodes recently took to X and published a post alluding to difficulties she faced with certain individuals in her wrestling career. Rhodes formerly worked as a ring announcer in WWE until her departure from the company in 2016.

The Dream of Nightmares appeared in independent promotions as well as established ones after her exit from WWE, including TNA, ROH, and Stardom. In 2019, Rhodes joined her husband, Cody Rhodes, and signed with AEW. The 40-year-old worked with a number of prominent names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and former Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.

After a brief program with Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant of the American Top Team, Brandi Rhodes left AEW along with Cody Rhodes in February 2022. In her recent post on X, the Michigan-born talent shared her comments regarding some of her peers in the industry:

"There were a handful of legit idiots who made my time in wrestling harder than it needed to be. But when I hear of the cold dishes of karma they've been served, it gives me absolutely no pleasure. (This was me giving my daughter an example of what a bold faced lie is)." - wrote Brandi Rhodes.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former AEW Executive Brandi Rhodes appeared in a major event

Former AEW EVP Brandi Rhodes recently made an appearance at a major event, eliciting praise from her peers in the industry.

The former STARDOM talent walked in the New York Fashion Week for the first time in partnership with Go Red For Women, a campaign to spread awareness of women's cardiovascular health. Taking to X and Instagram, Rhodes shared clips of her walk:

"So proud to have walked NYFW for the first time with @goredforwomen wearing @dolongofficial 💃🏽 what an amazing experience!! I first worked with the American Heart Association when I was a CBO in wrestling. The message of heart health is so important. Please stay up on your heart and go red for heart health! #reddresscollection."

Check Brandi's social media posts below:

Expand Tweet

A number of personalities reacted to Rhodes' update, including her former AEW colleague Amanda Huber, former Smackdown Women's Champion, and the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble 2024, Cody Rhodes.

Check out a screengrab of reaction to Brandi's post:

Brandi Rhodes received congratulatory messages from her peers

What are your comments on Brandi Rhodes' appearance at the New York Fashion Week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.