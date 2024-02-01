Cody Rhodes, Natalya, and others react to Brandi Rhodes' massive announcement

Cody Rhodes and others have shared their reactions to Brandi Rhodes' big update on social media.

Brandi Rhodes recently walked New York Fashion Week for the first time and did an incredible job. She shared a clip of the walk on her official Instagram and Twitter handles.

Brandi's posts received heartfelt reactions from The American Nightmare, Natalya, and many other stars.

Check out the reactions below:

"So proud to have walked NYFW for the first time with @goredforwomen wearing @dolongofficial 💃🏽 what an amazing experience!! I first worked with the American Heart Association when I was a CBO in wrestling. The message of heart health is so important. Please stay up on your heart and go red for heart health! #reddresscollection."

Expand Tweet

Reactions to Brandi's accomplishment (via Brandi's Instagram and Twitter)

Cody Rhodes on playing the character of Stardust in front of Brandi

The American Nightmare had a forgettable stint as the infamous Stardust during the final years of his previous WWE run. He parted ways with WWE in 2016 and made a name for himself in other promotions, including All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes had a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell last year, where he revealed that it was hard for him to portray Stardust's gimmick in front of Brandi.

“You never want to lower yourself in front of your beloved, in front of your wife. That was one of the hardest things for me was being Stardust in front of Brandi. That was rough. When Brandi married Cody Rhodes, he was the Intercontinental champion. He was wrestling Randy Orton every night, and we were absolutely tearing the joints down. Next thing you know, I’m running around in this space outfit and trying to make the best of it, but I was very dead inside." [H/T CSS]

Brandi and Cody Rhodes left AEW in early 2022. Cody has been a mainstay in WWE since WrestleMania 38. Brandi hasn't stepped foot in the ring since her last match in AEW two years ago.

Drop your reactions to Brandi's big accomplishment!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here