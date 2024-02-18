"There isn’t anyone on AEW roster in Roman’s class,""Lmfaooooooooo" - Fans react to claims of top star being better than Roman Reigns

An AEW fan recently compared a top name to Roman Reigns, drawing varied reactions. The Tribal Chief is one of WWE's biggest stars and has been Universal Champion for over 1000 days.

The star that was compared to Reigns is none other than Eddie Kingston. A Twitter user named Andy Blue claimed Eddie Kingston was far better than The Bloodline leader. He wrote:

“If you want to get swept up in the emotion and stories that professional wrestling can provide, there isn't a shadow of a doubt that Eddie Kingston is far better than Roman Reigns.”

Fans quickly flocked to the post's comments section and shared their reactions, clearly miffed at the comparison. Some said Kingston could not even dream of being on the level of The Bloodline leader. Others mentioned no one on AEW's roster was comparable to Roman Reigns.

Dutch Mantell has his say on The Rock's involvement in the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes saga

Dutch Mantell recently discussed The Rock's involvement in the WrestleMania 40 storyline and said he did the right thing by stepping aside. Initially, The Great One was rumored to face Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare ultimately chose to challenge The Tribal Chief.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said The Rock knew what was best for business:

"I think he has been there long enough. See, I don't think he wants to go through all the loops and this and that to get there. The nooks and crannies they are going to fill in there are up to creativity and talent. But I think [The] Rock knows where the money is; the money runs through him and the Samoans. He will keep that in front and work off that." [35:51 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what comes out of this storyline, as it promises to be one of the best feuds in the modern era.

Do you think Rhodes will beat Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Tell us in the comments section below.