The Rock will do the right thing and allow WWE story to have the end fans desire, legend says confidently (Exclusive)

Another SmackDown episode is in the books, and it featured a typically electrifying heel promo from The Rock. During the latest Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on WWE's booking, and how Rock would approach the storyline.

It felt like The Rock from the 90s showed up on SmackDown this week as Dwayne Johnson fired off insults at the live crowd and seemingly joined The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania.

Johnson is a full-fledged heel who isn't going to let Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, or anyone else disrespect the Samoans.

The Great One is a true veteran of the game, and Dutch Mantell, while dissecting the events from the blue Brand on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, explained why The Rock would see the big picture.

Mantell said that money "ran through The Rock" and the Samoans and expected the Hollywood star to play it up on TV.

"I think he has been there long enough. See, I don't think he wants to go through all the loops and this and that to get there. The nooks and crannies they are going to fill in there are up to creativity and talent. But I think Rock knows where the money is; the money runs through him and the Samoans. He will keep that in front and work off that." [35:51 onwards]

At the end of the day, most fans and pundits, including Dutch Mantell, want Cody Rhodes to finish his story and dethrone Roman Reigns in their rematch at WrestleMania 40.

Dutch was sure that Rock, the creative team, and all the talents involved would present the ideal finish to a riveting story.

"It's the story. When Cody says I want to finish my story, that's exactly what people want to see: him finish the story and start another one." [37:10 onwards]

The Rock's performance on SmackDown proved why he is amongst the greatest to have done it. WWE is spoiled for choice regarding the potential twists before WrestleMania, but Rock's influence on the proceedings could decide the eventual outcome at the Show of Shows in April.

