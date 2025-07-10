"There was nothing much for me to do" - Former WWE champion opens up about AEW departure

A former WWE and AEW champion recently reflected on their decision to leave the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star departed All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after a two-plus-year run.

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya announced her AEW departure a few months ago. The Glampire worked with many top names like Britt Baker and Toni Storm in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She also became a Women's World Champion during her tenure.

During her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Saraya said that she had nothing much to do in AEW and eventually decided to leave.

"It got to a point, I loved my time there, I really did, but there was nothing really much for me to do. When I was there, all I wanted to do was help elevate the division. So I'm like, 'I'll eat a pin here and there, I'll do it, whatever someone needs.' I don't think there was much room for me there. You have big stars there, and I just decided that this is probably the perfect time for me to take a step back." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

The ex-WWE champion is focusing on other things following AEW departure

After her AEW exit, former WWE Divas Champion Saraya revealed that she was shifting her focus to her podcast and other non-wrestling projects. In the same interview, The Glampire also disclosed that Tony Khan was agreeable to her decision to leave.

"That's why I wanted to do the podcast, my book came out, all that kind of fun stuff, so I can put all my energy into that, rather than being like, well, when am I going to be on TV next? I don't want to have to stress about that. So it was just easier, and Tony was great. He was agreeing, too. He's like, 'Okay, yeah, let's do it.' So it was a very nice split, and great business, which is wonderful," Saraya said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Only time will tell what the future holds for the former AEW Women's World Champion in pro wrestling.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More