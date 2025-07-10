"There was nothing much for me to do" - Former WWE champion opens up about AEW departure

A former WWE and AEW champion recently reflected on their decision to leave the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star departed All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after a two-plus-year run.
Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya announced her AEW departure a few months ago. The Glampire worked with many top names like Britt Baker and Toni Storm in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She also became a Women's World Champion during her tenure.
During her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Saraya said that she had nothing much to do in AEW and eventually decided to leave.
"It got to a point, I loved my time there, I really did, but there was nothing really much for me to do. When I was there, all I wanted to do was help elevate the division. So I'm like, 'I'll eat a pin here and there, I'll do it, whatever someone needs.' I don't think there was much room for me there. You have big stars there, and I just decided that this is probably the perfect time for me to take a step back." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
The ex-WWE champion is focusing on other things following AEW departure
After her AEW exit, former WWE Divas Champion Saraya revealed that she was shifting her focus to her podcast and other non-wrestling projects. In the same interview, The Glampire also disclosed that Tony Khan was agreeable to her decision to leave.
"That's why I wanted to do the podcast, my book came out, all that kind of fun stuff, so I can put all my energy into that, rather than being like, well, when am I going to be on TV next? I don't want to have to stress about that. So it was just easier, and Tony was great. He was agreeing, too. He's like, 'Okay, yeah, let's do it.' So it was a very nice split, and great business, which is wonderful," Saraya said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
Only time will tell what the future holds for the former AEW Women's World Champion in pro wrestling.