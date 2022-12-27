"There was no 'oh sh*t'" - WWE legend claims Roman Reigns' cousin was a better fit for AEW Dynamite segment

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Cornette has said Jacob Fatu would have been great in the AEW Dynamite segment involving Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland this past week.

Fatu is the cousin of Roman Reigns and the Usos, another former world champion within the Anoa'i Lineage. He is yet to make his way to WWE but has cemented himself as a bonafide star with MLW, holding its World Heavyweight Championship for an immense 819 days. He further captured the HOG and PCW Heavyweight Titles in October.

While reviewing last week's AEW Dynamite segment featuring Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee during the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE legend claimed that Fatu would have been a better fit than Parker Boudreaux or Granden Goetzman.

"Jacob Fatu, he could get over cold because all he'd have to do is come out and have that animosity and f**king hit that big power slam, one of those big power moves and then the springboard Moonsault, oh sh*t. There was no 'oh sh*t' here. There were just plenty of sh*t but no oh," said Cornette. (16:42-17:00)

Goetzman was a baseball player and second-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. He played baseball up until last year, and he had made it to the AAA level with the Rays before he spent some time in the farm systems of both the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.

Jim Cornette speculated Keith Lee had a medical issue that prevented him from taking bumps on AEW Dynamite

Cornette also reviewed Keith Lee's performance in the segment. He remarked that Lee didn't bump or sell for Parker Boudreaux and Goetzman's offense.

He suggested that some form of medical ailment may prevent him from taking bumps.

"There must be a health issue going on where he can't take bumps or he can't. I don't know what the f*ck," said Cornette. (9:30-9:37)

Keith Lee is set to feud with his former tag partner, Swerve Strickland after their partnership soured following tag title loss. The pair have been teasing dissension since before they initially won the title, but last week's AEW segment confirmed their parting of ways.

