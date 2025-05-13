"There's the 3rd man," "Triple H might be a bit obsessed" - Fans erupt after Seth Rollins references AEW star on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins never backs down when it comes to taking shots at CM Punk. He referenced Punk's real-life rival from AEW during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, which drew varied responses from fans.

The star in question is AEW's Jack Perry. During his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion, CM Punk got into a real-life backstage altercation with Perry at All In 2023. This led to Punk being fired from the company and returning to WWE in November.

On the May 12 edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins confronted Punk in the opening segment. He brought up the tensions between Punk and Perry with the infamous "Cry me a river" remark. This attracted numerous reactions from fans on X, with many posting about the former TNT Champion.

"Jack Perry > Seth Rollins," a fan commented.

"Jack Perry owns these elderly folk," another fan commented.

"Jack Perry is more over in WWE than in AEW," a user tweeted.

"They literally can’t go an episode without referencing AEW. It’s hilarious," another user tweeted.

One fan claimed that WWE CCO Triple H was obsessed with filling programs with AEW references. Meanwhile, another fan speculated that Jack Perry might be the third man to join Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

Seth Rollins is set for a huge match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Seth Rollins' confrontation with CM Punk got intense during the start of RAW this week. After a heated exchange, The Revolutionary ordered Bron Breakker to take care of Punk.

This led to a brawl between Punk, who was alone, and Rollins and Breakker. However, The Best in the World had allies in Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to fend off the attack of Breakker and Rollins.

Following the altercation, WWE announced that CM Punk and Sami Zayn would team up to compete against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be held on May 24.

With the stage set for two rival sides to collide, it will be a marquee match at the third edition of WWE's TV special since its resurrection in December 2024.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More