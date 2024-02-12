"There's a chance" - 6 ft 5 in star teases major appearance in AEW

A 6 ft 5 in popular athlete has teased making an appearance in AEW. The name in question is former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

He is a free agent in the NFL market and has been away from the football field for years. While there is no news about when Cam Newton will return to football, fans may see him in pro wrestling soon. Since he is not playing in any leagues, Tony Khan expressed interest in bringing Newton to the squared circle.

The former NFL MVP didn't reject the idea and seemed interested in getting some action inside the ropes. In a recent interview on 4th &1, Newton discussed the condition for him to set foot inside the squared circle:

"I will not say I won't do anything, ever," Newton told Tony Khan. "So, there's a chance. From that realm, now it comes down to it must make sense. When I say sense, my sense doesn't start with an S. My sense [cents] starts with a C." [10:17 - 10:46]

Tony Khan reportedly signed Shane Taylor to AEW

Shane Taylor has reportedly joined the AEW roster in a full-time capacity. He has been wrestling in ROH for quite some time, besides making appearances in AEW.

Fightful recently reported that Taylor secretly signed with AEW/ROH last year. The report added that the former ROH World TV Champion's faction, Shane Taylor Promotions, might get new members soon.

On the recent edition of Collision, Shane Taylor was in action against Daniel Garcia in a singles match. Garcia picked up the victory by defeating his opponent via submission.

