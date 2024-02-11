Tony Khan has reportedly signed 6 ft 1 in star to AEW

According to reports, a popular star has seemingly signed a contract with AEW. The name in question is Shane Taylor.

The former ROH World TV Champion has been competing in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor for some time now. He has faced some top talents in the company, including Samoa Joe and Keith Lee. Taylor has also created a faction in hopes of turning his stablemates into future stars.

Fightful Select recently reported about Shane Taylor's contract situation with AEW. The 6 ft 1 in star seemingly inked a deal with the company last year after competing in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor without a full-time contract. The report added that there were plans to add more members to Shane Taylor Promotions.

Expand Tweet

Shane Taylor scheduled for singles match tonight on AEW Collision

A few hours ago, Tony Khan revealed that Shane Taylor will be in action in tonight's episode of AEW Collision. He will go up against up-and-coming star Daniel Garcia.

Garcia recently picked up incredible wins against House of Black and The Patriarchy. His hot streak began after the conclusion of the 2023 Continental Classic, and he looks set to receive a significant push in the coming weeks. Taylor, on the other hand, has not had the best of luck. He recently feuded with Keith Lee and the Blackpool Combat Club but didn't have much success.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Garcia will look to increase his ranking in singles competition as he now has his eyes on the TNT Championship. He went as far as calling out current champion Christian Cage last week. Meanwhile, Taylor will aim to bounce back from his recent losses and pick up a crucial win on the Saturday night program.

Who do you think will come out on top tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.