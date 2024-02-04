AEW star goes off on Christian Cage after Collision goes off the air, calls him a "narcissistic, disgusting man-child"

A top AEW star cut a heated promo on Christian Cage after Collision went off the air, calling him a "narcissistic, disgusting man-child."

Daniel Garcia voiced his thoughts on the reigning TNT Champion following the end of the main event on the February 3 episode of Collision. The Red Death teamed up with former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on the Patriarchy, comprised of Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch, in a trios bout.

Garcia picked up the win for his team by countering an attempted spear from Wayne. The former ROH Pure Champion would stare down and taunt the self-proclaimed Face of TNT after the matchup with his signature dance.

In his off-air promo shared by a user on X, Garcia called out the former Captain Charisma as a manipulative schemer. Furthermore, the Buffalo native vowed to take Cage's prized TNT Title from him.

"Christian Cage is one of the most narcissistic, disgusting, manipulative people I've ever met in my life. Christian Cage is a man-child. And, Christian Cage, I can't think of a better way to put you in your place than taking what means most to you - and that's not Nick Wayne, that's not Killswitch, that's not Shayna. It is your TNT Title. And these people here, I know they love the little dance that I like to do, and I just think that dance will look a whole h**l of a lot better with some gold around my waist."

Kevin Kelly claims Tony Khan loves Daniel Garcia and wants to keep him in AEW

Daniel Garcia is one of AEW's most promising young talent. He has worked with a number of prominent names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. According to commentator Kevin Kelly, the company's President, Tony Khan, loves the current PWG World Champion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Kelly shared his opinion on The Red Death and his status in AEW. Garcia has impressed fans with his performance in the 2023 Continental Classic tournament and his recent matches against the House of Black.

"I love the kid [Daniel Garcia]. He’s in a contract year. He knows that this is a time for him to really prove he can make a lot of money be a valuable asset in the world of professional wrestling. I know that Tony Khan loves him. I know that Tony Khan is going to do whatever he could to keep him. I don’t think that’s the question. I think it's, ‘How much am I worth? Where do you see me now? Where does AEW see me for the next three to five years?’ That’s interesting."

The 56-year old further commented on Garcia's efforts at proving himself to be a worthwhile asset for the promotion.

"It’s not a matter of coasting, it’s a matter of working hard and running through the tape so when I do cross that finish line of this year, I’ve shown you everything I possibly can and I want to make you convinced that investing in me in the future is the best way to go. I think Daniel Garcia is re-writing the book on that." [H/T:Fightful]

Garcia currently has his sights set on TNT Champion Christian Cage after defeating the latter and his stablemates Killswitch and Nick Wayne in a trios match on AEW Collision alongside FTR.

