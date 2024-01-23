Tony Khan apparently "loves" rising star and "is going to do whatever" it takes to keep him in AEW

An AEW star whose contract is set to expire soon is a favorite of CEO Tony Khan, according to All Elite Wrestling Collision commentator Kevin Kelly.

The star in question is former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. The young star has had an interesting run with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He made his All Elite debut in September 2020 and officially signed a contract the following year. Garcia is a promising talent and has great momentum following last year's Continental Classic tournament.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Live, Kevin Kelly praised Daniel Garcia and claimed that Tony Khan will do whatever it takes to keep him.

"I love the kid [Daniel Garcia]. He’s in a contract year. He knows that this is a time for him to really prove he can make a lot of money be a valuable asset in the world of professional wrestling. I know that Tony Khan loves him. I know that Tony Khan is going to do whatever he could to keep him. I don’t think that’s the question. I think it's, ‘How much am I worth? Where do you see me now? Where does AEW see me for the next three to five years?’ That’s interesting."

Kelly continued:

"It’s not a matter of coasting, it’s a matter of working hard and running through the tape so when I do cross that finish line of this year, I’ve shown you everything I possibly can and I want to make you convinced that investing in me in the future is the best way to go. I think Daniel Garcia is re-writing the book on that." [H/T:Fightful]

If Tony Khan manages to sign Daniel Garcia to a new contract, it is safe to assume that Garcia will be featured in a significant role as the latter has quickly risen to become one of the top names in the company.

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently made a bold statement while mentioning WWE

Former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia recently confronted the relationship between WWE and AEW talent.

Speaking in an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Garcia claimed that the stars from the two companies are happy about their promotion's success in the business.

"Because tribalism is a big thing, just because the fans are so AEW or WWE, they think the talent is like that as well. They think we hate each other and we don’t interact with each other. When it comes down to it, having both companies is great for all of us. It gets us all more money, it makes the product better. The competition is great. We’re very grateful for WWE succeeding, and I’m sure people at WWE, the talent is very grateful for AEW being successful. All talent, for the most part, I think everyone gets along and interacts with each other. Whenever we see each other at a big...like WaleMania during WrestleMania week, it’s always love, never drama." [H/T Fightful]

Many believe that the talent from both companies does not speak with each other, which is not entirely true as we often see photographs on social media of stars like CJ Perry, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Mercedes Mone, and more hanging out together.

