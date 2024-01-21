"We’re very grateful for WWE succeeding" - Top AEW star makes a bold statement

There is still plenty of competition between WWE and AEW, but the wrestling landscape seems to have settled into a balance lately. Although tribalism and trolling remain rampant among fans, rising All Elite star Daniel Garcia claims that talents in both companies are happy for the success of their rivals.

AEW's success can be measured as both a blessing and a curse for WWE. While it's true that Tony Khan's promotion is costing the sports entertainment juggernaut money in terms of contract increases, WWE is also reaping the benefits of major stars being built and new innovations being popularized beyond its boundaries.

Meanwhile, wrestling stars have more options than they've had in many years and are reportedly getting bigger paydays than ever. As the industry flourishes, fans and talent are enjoying a hot new era of professional wrestling despite the intensifying tribalism between WWE and AEW's most hardcore fans.

Daniel Garcia, who is currently seeing a rise in popularity, addressed the matter in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez.

"Because tribalism is a big thing, just because the fans are so AEW or WWE, they think the talent is like that as well. They think we hate each other and we don’t interact with each other. When it comes down to it, having both companies is great for all of us. It gets us all more money, it makes the product better. The competition is great."

The Red Death further said that All Elite Wrestling's talent is grateful for WWE's current success, and he's sure the stars on the other side of the divide feel the same way:

"We’re very grateful for WWE succeeding, and I’m sure people at WWE, the talent is very grateful for AEW being successful. All talent, for the most part, I think everyone gets along and interacts with each other. Whenever we see each other at a big...like WaleMania during WrestleMania week, it’s always love, never drama." (H/T Fightful)

AEW's Daniel Garcia is focused on earning a new contract in 2024

Daniel Garcia debuted for All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and was signed a year later. Considered a prodigal technical wrestler by many, the young star shocked fans when he joined The Jericho Appreciation Society, citing his desire to learn the sports entertainment aspects of the business.

Since then, Garcia has had a rough road, enduring many heartbreaking losses and tribulations. However, the 25-year-old managed to succeed as both a sports entertainer – enrapturing fans with his trademark dance – and as a grappler, putting on acclaimed performances in 2023's Continental Classic tournament.

With his current contract nearing its conclusion, Daniel Garcia told Adrian Hernandez in the same interview that his goal is to earn himself a new deal this year:

"My contract is up this year. My number one focus is earning another contract and showing that I am someone that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy. That's my number one priority."

The Red Death further expressed his desire to get his hands on a singles title in 2024. While Garcia is one of several young stars coming into their own in AEW, he seems more ready than most to have a breakout year.

Do you think the tribalism in the wrestling community has become too toxic? Will 2024 be the year Daniel Garcia takes the next step in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

