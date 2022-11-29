"There’s gonna be enough legal action in AEW" - WWE veteran amused by MJF using his iconic catchphrase

MJF has always been known for his explosive promos, but his recent post-Full-Gear media scrum rant caught even more attention. WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on the promo, especially after Friedman used his catchphrase.

Jim Cornette has officially trademarked the phrase "Thank you, F**k you, Bye" after years in the industry. Fans were quick to point out that MJF used the term at the end of his promo, and it seems to have mainly amused the veteran Cornette.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager jokingly claimed that MJF has a 100 Year License to use his "Thank you, F**k you, Bye" catchphrase:

"Even though “Thank you, F**k you, Bye” is trademarked, he has permission to use it anytime he wants to, especially anytime he’s using it at the people in AEW and/or the people that cover that same promotion. I will give him a 100 Year License to use it anytime he wants! There will be no legal action! I’m sure there’s gonna be enough legal action in AEW upcoming for everybody without me having to sue MJF," Cornette said. (04:17 onward).

Jim Cornette has had nothing but glowing things to say about The Salt of the Earth. He recently praised the young star for his legendary feud with former AEW World Champion, CM Punk.

Jim Cornette believes that the AEW media scrums are pointless and praised MJF for slamming those in attendance

The AEW media scrums have always been considered mildly entertaining by fans online, but ever since CM Punk's post-All Out rant the perception has changed. As soon as Tony Khan announced another scrum, fans were excited to see if more controversy would follow.

During the same episode, Cornette shared how he believes Tony Khan holds these media scrums to enjoy "his fantasy wrestling league."

"Again, it’s not like they’re real press there to begin with. Everybody got free tickets and is happy to be there so that Tony Khan can sit there and enjoy having his fantasy wrestling league do a press conference. MJF comes out there and does exactly what he should have. And that was brilliant. Now MJF is the guy – since Punk is gone – that wants to do business and wants to be a professional." (04:51 onward).

While Friedman hasn't gone quite as far as CM Punk did, he's seemingly set quite a precedent going forward. Will the young World Champion be able to maintain the hype or will he too have a disappointing reign as some of the roster members have had?

