Eric Bischoff discusses a potential crossover between AEW and WWE 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently discussed a potential crossover between AEW and WWE and explained why it would only be possible if there were "high stakes" in place.

Bischoff is a widely-respected veteran of the wrestling business, where he has held various roles in WCW, WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and most recently, in AEW.

Speaking on Foundation Radio, Eric Bischoff stated that AEW would have to go head-to-head with WWE if fans hope to see a potential crossover between the two promotions.

Bischoff explained that it's easy to imagine an AEW vs. WWE match, but it can become a reality only when the stakes are high. Bischoff further said that the only way stakes can go up is by AEW trying to bring in an audience as big as WWE's.

“I know that everybody wants to talk about what was the Wednesday Night Wars, and comparing AEW to WWE, and here’s what has to happen for that to be viable, the AEW/WWE approach, AEW’s gotta go head-to-head. There’s gotta be a fight. There has to be a battle. In a case where you’re laying down an AEW vs. WWE match, champion vs. champion, okay that sounds really cool if you’re a cosplay wrestling journalist and a fan of those people. But it only works if there’s stakes. And the only stakes that matter are who turns out the biggest audience" said Bischoff (H/T - Fightful)

Eric Bischoff cited the example of the war between WCW and WWE in the late 90s, where both the promotions battled it out to attract a bigger chunk of audience than the other.

Eric Bischoff wants AEW to have a "freaking war" with WWE

Bischoff further explained that AEW would have to attract WWE fans towards its programming if it wants people to take the war seriously. Bischoff concluded by saying that if not for AEW stepping up, the idea of a crossover will be reduced to mere fantasy booking.

"So until AEW gets to the point where they’re delivering a similar-sized audience and start trying to take some real estate…it’s a war. If you want a war, you gotta have a freaking war. You can’t just, you gotta do it. AEW needs to take away some WWE real estate. And when that starts happening, people will believe the war. And then they’ll be invested. But otherwise it’s just cosplay.” said Bischoff

Eric Bischoff last appeared on AEW Dynamite in March 2021, where he took part in the Inner Circle press conference segment.

Do you think an AEW and WWE crossover would ever become a reality? Sound off in the comments section below.