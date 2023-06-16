"There's only like 2 people cheering for him there" - Fans react to worrying clip of the response to CM Punk's AEW return

It is less than 48 hours till the debut of AEW Collision. Aside from the excitement for more wrestling, fans have been anticipating the returns of several superstars. One person that everyone has been keeping tabs on is CM Punk, and his hiatus officially ends at Collision.

However, the footage from the crowd's point of view for the recent episode of AEW Dynamite has shown some alarming concerns on the part of All Elite Wrestling. Reports have said that even with the Straight Edge Superstar headlining the event, ticket sales have not been booming.

The tweet below shows the crowd reacting to the airing of CM Punk's segment heading into Collision and how he has bones to pick and words to get off his chest.

Several fans noticed first not of the promo video but instead of the alarming turn-up to Dynamite in Washington D.C.

For others, it could not be called a crowd reaction video, as there was no crowd, to begin with.

Davo G @DavoG812 @ClassicCatch84 There was no crowd reaction because there was barely any crowd. @ClassicCatch84 There was no crowd reaction because there was barely any crowd.

Other fans expressed their opinions on the segment as a whole. They talked about possible reasons for the bland reactions.

DrinkABeer&PlayAGame @ABeerAndAGame @ClassicCatch84 It’s a video promo for something that isn’t a surprise, how excited do you expect them to be? @ClassicCatch84 It’s a video promo for something that isn’t a surprise, how excited do you expect them to be?

Kip 🏳️‍🌈 @Outerlaw @ClassicCatch84 Punk better come back as heel or it just won’t work @ClassicCatch84 Punk better come back as heel or it just won’t work

Bad news concerning AEW superstar CM Punk could surface before Saturday

It seems like, as of late with CM Punk, there are developments, and then suddenly, news reports of those get pushed back. The same may be said about his return to AEW Collision. The buildup for this return has taken months, and the anticipation is at its highest, whether you support Punk or not. However, there may be one more story to unfold per some sources.

According to Wade Keller on PWTorchVIP, news or reports about the Second City Saint could drop soon, and this news that will be dropped could increase the tension going about the promotion.

"I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there's going to be something that comes out that media-wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don't mean to be cryptic but I haven't heard the details or seen enough to say much but yeah, I just don't know. I just think it's gonna be one of those weeks, I'll put it that way...From what I'm hearing behind the scenes in AEW, it's just gonna be one of those weeks." (H/T: WrestlingNews).

Finally, fans will see the former AEW World Champion back in the ring. However, there may be a few bumps in the road that need to be addressed.

