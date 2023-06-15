CM Punk fans may be in for some bad news ahead of AEW Collision - reports

AEW star CM Punk is set to make his highly-anticipated return during the upcoming launch episode of Collision. However, according to a PWTorch, bad news about the star and his status is set to be released soon.

Punk has quickly become a very divisive figure in AEW, with many fans either rabidly going against him or standing with him. However, reports surrounding his status in the promotion have been running rampant for months, and fans might get one more.

Wade Keller recently hinted at something disruptive coming out very soon, and during an episode of PWTorchVIP, he ominously hinted that it could worsen the tension in AEW:

"I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there's going to be something that comes out that media-wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don't mean to be cryptic but I haven't heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I just don't know. I just think it's gonna be one of those weeks, I'll put it that way...From what I'm hearing behind the scenes in AEW, it's just gonna be one of those weeks." (H/T: WrestlingNews).

"I have a lot of things to get off my chest." CM Punk will speak this Saturday at #AEWCollision

While some fans believe that WWE could be worried about The Second City Saint's return or that they might even want him back, according to reports, the Stamford-based promotion isn't concerned.

CM Punk could have his much-clamored clash with KENTA in AEW

Some fans have accused Punk of stealing the "Go To Sleep" or GTS from KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE) for years. While CM Punk admitted to borrowing the move early in his WWE stint, many fans have wanted to see the two men clash to determine the "King of the GTS."

KENTA has caught word of all the clamoring online but has been pushing for a major paycheck to even consider the bout in the first place. Despite this, the star recently took to Twitter to tease his arrival in All Elite Wrestling Collision and a potential clash with CM Punk.

It remains to be seen if the two masters of the GTS will clash at some point, but CM Punk will likely have as many dream matches as he can at this stage of his career, so fans could probably risk holding their breath to see the two go to war soon.

