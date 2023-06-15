WWE reportedly not worried about CM Punk's return to AEW

CM Punk is set to return to pro wrestling again, and WWE is seemingly unbothered by his much-awaited comeback.

The Second City Saint has been involved in many controversies following a real-life backstage brawl with The Elite. He will return to action at the premiere episode of AEW's new weekly show, Collision, in Chicago. Punk has had significant issues with his current wrestling promotion, and his past problems with WWE are also well documented.

WWE is seemingly aware of what's happening in its rival promotion and isn't fazed by AEW's plans for Punk and Collision. Ringside News reported that "no one really cares" about the former AEW World Champion's return, and the Stamford-based company is possibly unaffected by the development.

It was further noted that WWE is too busy with its product to notice any of CM Punk's and Tony Khan's shortcomings. Fans will have to wait and see how and if Punk's comeback will impact the pro wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk has "something to prove" ahead of AEW Collision return

The Straight Edge Superstar is only a few days away from making his massive return to the squared circle in AEW. Punk has kept a low profile since the major debacle following his comments at the post-All Out media scrum last year. According to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Punk could have something to prove following his comeback.

The Tony Khan-led promotion ran a hype video of CM Punk on Dynamite last night. In the video package, Punk mentioned that he had much to get off his chest upon his arrival.

On his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett speculated that the former AEW World Champion would arrive at the United Center on June 17 with his ultimate game face on.

“Collision. Think about that. Think about five hours of prime-time wrestling. It really is [crazy] to me. Punk stepping back into the game, and I don’t know Punk that well, I’ll say this. As a competitor and especially as somebody with his track record of success, love him or hate him, if you don’t think that guy’s gonna show up with the ultimate game face on and want to tear the house down in whatever shape, form, or fashion, folks, this is one of the reasons that not just myself, but my father absolutely loved the business."

Do you think World Wrestling Entertainment is concerned with CM Punk's AEW return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes