"There's a lot of adjustments being made" - WWE veteran speculates on AEW changing plans for major star due to CM Punk's potential exit

Jim Cornette has made it clear he feels AEW has had to make major adjustments due to CM Punk's troubles as of late.

Punk tore his tricep during his All Out contest with Jon Moxley, but he would also be suspended by the end of the night following an altercation with The Elite. He had won the world title but would be stripped of it by Dynamite the week following.

Moxley has since won the world title and reigned until Full Gear, where he lost after William Regal betrayed him to align with MJF. Friedman last week also betrayed Regal, thought to be writing him off so he can return to WWE.

Jim Cornette recalled his reactionary booking during his days running WWE's developmental OVW. He appeared to sympathize with Tony Khan during a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru:

"This is starting to remind me of when I used to book OVW on a reactionary basis based on John [Laurinaitis] calling to tell me, 'okay, I thought you'd have this guy for six months, but we're taking him next week,' or 'yeah we're sending a guy down that you have never heard of. He'll be there tomorrow, put him on TV Thursday,' right or, you know 'here's your top heel in the company, we've just debuted him as a preliminary babyface on SmackDown,' with no notice or whatever the case, and I would have to make adjustments."

Cornette continued to affirm that he had nothing negative to say about AEW's need to make adjustments:

"There's a lot of adjustments being made and I don't think anybody can say that if they look at what's- I'm not gonna sh*t on what they did this was the thing they should have done based on what is going on right now," - Jim Cornette said.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

The Elite have since returned to AEW following their suspensions

Punk wasn't the only name suspended and had plans changed around. The Elite were on the other side of the altercation and as a result, found themselves suspended as well. They had also captured the AEW trios titles at All Out before having their belts stripped from them the following Dynamite.

They have since returned, doing so at the Ful Gear event where they challenged Death Triangle for the belts they had never lost. They lost their comeback match, but have since continued to battle for the belts in a Best of Seven series.

Their second match in the series was in Punk's hometown of Chicago and witnessed The Elite make several references to the absent AEW star. The series is currently 2-1 to Death Triangle with four more potential bouts scheduled.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes