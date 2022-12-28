"There's a lot of history there" - 6-time WWE World Champion targets Shield member's protege for future rematch at major event

WWE legend Chris Jericho has teased the possibility of once again facing Jon Moxley's protege Shota Umino after their match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Umino teamed with Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta against Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara at the inter-promotional event. Jericho's team emerged victorious, and Umino was last seen by AEW fans in receipt of a fireball from the 'Wizard."

The six-time WWE Champion discussed the contest with his opponent at length during the latest episode of his podcast Talk Is Jericho. He went through the history he shared with Shota's father and teased a future Tokyo Dome match with the Young Lion.

"But it [Forbidden Door match] was awesome. Did the thing with [Shota] Umino because at the Tokyo Dome against Kenny [Omega], I put him in the Walls of Jericho in front of his own father, of course is Red Shoes [Unno]. If you know the history of Red Shoes and I, we go back to 1994 together with W.A.R., so there’s a lot of history there, and then of course afterwards, throw the fireball in his face and then maybe a future Tokyo Dome match for sure, possibly." (H/T POST Wrestling)

The former WWE star will be preparing for his upcoming contest against Ricky Starks. He hasn't enjoyed the best of times as of late. First, losing the ROH title to fellow WWE alum Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle and then a surprising loss to Action Andretti at Winter is Coming.

The WWE legend further recalled a hilarious botch in an AEW Dynamite match ahead of Forbidden Door

In the same episode of Talk is Jericho, Le Champion also discussed his Dynamite contest alongside Lance Archer against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley prior to Forbidden Door.

He recalled that missed timing led to an awkward close to the segment, and it was hard to get a handle on the situation due to the many moving parts.

"I remember this one was kind of funny because it was the one that ended — something went wrong when guys were kind of jumping the gun on some of the submissions that we had and that sort of thing and we ended up finishing up I think three minutes early... and that’s where Tanahashi and Mox had to stare at each other for an insurmountable amount of time [Jericho laughed] and that’s the reason why." - Chris Jericho said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Moxley and Tanahashi went on to Forbidden Door to face one another for the Interim World Championship. The latter had originally been planning to face CM Punk, but his foot injury put a stop to that.

