"There's not as much red tape"- AEW star confirms long awaited dream match with Shaq can finally happen

AEW broadcaster Paul Wight recently revealed the possibility of a match with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Speaking on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Paul Wight believes that his dream match with Shaquille O'Neal can materialize, given there are no complications from the higher-ups in AEW. He even heaped praise on the NBA legend for his recent performance in a mixed-tag team match:

"I think it will happen now because there's not as much red tape. I mean, he's already competed here in AEW, had a great match with Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and Shaq versus Cody Rhodes and red velvet. That was an incredible showing for Shaq. So hopefully, we'll be able to cut some more red tape and make that happen. He's been hitting the gym lately. Shaq is pretty big right now like he's a huge Shaq. I guess it is the best way to look at. I think he's a little nervous about me, so he's putting on a little size," said Paul.

12 YEARS AGO TODAY

Shaq vs The Big Show on Monday Night Raw!



pic.twitter.com/7w6zHQtuJh — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 27, 2021

Paul Wight has been clamoring for this match since his time in WWE. It all began with a massive buzzworthy confrontation between Shaq and the former Big Show during an episode of RAW in 2009.

Since then, fans have been hoping to see this clash of two behemoths inside the squared circle. Both men even participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 32.

Many thought Vince McMahon would book this match for next year's WrestleMania. As it turns out, the highly-anticipated match never materialized.

Why do I see Big show vs Shaq happening in AEW?



Regardless, it would be a big draw for any show pic.twitter.com/izSfbXw5Xi — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) June 15, 2021

However, fans could finally get to see both men collide in an AEW ring down the road. Shaquille O'Neal had already competed in a mixed tag team match earlier this year.

On top of that, Paul Wight is now gearing up for his first match with the company next month. It is a match almost a decade in the making, and Tony Khan doesn't mind giving fans what they want.

Paul Wight will meet QT Marshall next month at AEW All Out

Will he emerge victorious in his first match in AEW?

During last week's episode of Dynamite, Paul Wight announced that he would face QT Marshall in a singles match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Both men had a verbal altercation recently, which saw The Factory leader humiliating the former WWE superstar. With All Out only a few weeks away, Wight and Marshall will be looking to build a more compelling story ahead of their mega match.

Edited by Vedant Jain