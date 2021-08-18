"There's politics nowadays" - Wrestling legend blasts WWE for poor management after Bray Wyatt release 

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross is clearly not pleased with how Bray Wyatt was shown the door from WWE after a 12-year highly successful tenure in the company.

Wyatt departed the global juggernaut on July 31, 2021, which unexpectedly sent shockwaves across the business. The former world champion was arguably the most popular homegrown star for WWE in the last decade. However, a series of booking missteps diminished Bray Wyatt's appeal, leading to his exit from the company.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Since then, many veterans of the wrestling business have voiced their opinion on his release, the latest of which is Jim Ross. Speaking on his podcast, Grilling JR, Ross blasted WWE for managing talent poorly, suggesting that Wyatt was making over a million dollars sitting at home before his release.

“There’s politics nowadays because of the immense salaries,” Jim Ross said. “Bray Wyatt gets cut, he’s got to be making north of a million on a downside guarantee and he’s been sitting home. That’s not good management" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jim Ross thinks Bray Wyatt won't face any difficulty in finding work elsewhere

Jim Ross clarified that he isn't saying Bray Wyatt shouldn't have made that much money, but instead, WWE should have made the most out of what they were paying him. Ross added that Vince McMahon's promotion got rid of a very talented performer and that Wyatt should not find difficulty in finding work elsewhere.

“I’m not saying the guy should’ve been cut, he should’ve been used if you’re going to pay him that kind of cash. How that happened is a story for another day because I don’t know the details. I do know they got rid of a very talented kid and I’m sure he won’t have any issues finding work, speaking of Bray Wyatt.” said Jim Ross

Though there's no clarity over Wyatt's future plans, a move to All Elite Wrestling could be intriguing, as many fans, including some AEW stars themselves, have been vocal about wanting to see him lead The Dark Order.

