Top star comments on Bray Wyatt to AEW

Bray Wyatt's unexpected and sudden release from WWE on the 31st of July, 2021, sent shockwaves around the wrestling community.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

It didn't take long for AEW's name to inevitably pop up. Bray Wyatt is a bona fide main event star and would be one of the top acquisitions in AEW history, if it actually happens.

Fans have been going berserk with fantasy booking Wyatt in AEW and, frankly, they cannot be blamed. There are far too many possibilities to not go in that direction and it's not just fans.

AEW's Evil Uno, of the beloved Dark Order, teased Bray Wyatt to AEW as part of the faction on his Twitter account. In his tweet, he referred to the Dark Order faithful calling for any released superstars to join the Dark Order.

Release "He should join Dark Order" Repeat

Release

"He should join Dark Order"

Repeat — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt to AEW would be a massive statement of intent from the company, in addition to the reported signings of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. AEW have also signed up Malakai Black and Andrade after their release from WWE.

Bray Wyatt would be the perfect Dark Order leader

So... Bray Wyatt to Dark Order?



Yes Please? — 🇨🇦 Masked Babyface 🇨🇦 (@maskedbabyface) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt to AEW must happen for one reason only, and that is to have the Eater of Worlds lead the Dark Order.

Dark Order were floundering in AEW before Mr. Brodie Lee took over as the Exalted One. They immediately felt like a threat as they took out Jon Moxley, the reigning AEW world champion. Brodie Lee's passing was a tragic incident, and had the wrestling fraternity grieving the loss of someone who was not only a great wrestler, but an even greater man.

Bray Wyatt on the last thing he ever said to Brodie/Luke 🥺💔



How could anyone ever hate this man. pic.twitter.com/KC8JkkKNMw — bkn 2022 champs (@KDTrey_SZN) July 26, 2021

Bray Wyatt mentored Brodie Lee in WWE when Bray led the Wyatt family, and the two were very close. There's nobody better suited to leading the group of men that were strengthened by Brodie Lee and making them even more dangerous in AEW than Bray Wyatt. Not only will it be a strong story, but it will establish Dark Order as one of the best factions of this era.

