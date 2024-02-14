"There's probably time to change this," says Hall of Famer on Sting's rumored final match in AEW (Exclusive)

Sting is all set to head into the AEW Revolution pay-per-view for his final swansong. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter is unhappy with how AEW has handled his retirement tour.

The WWE Hall of Famer and his protégé Darby Allin have been on a roll as a tandem. The duo continued their 27-0 undefeated streak on AEW Dynamite last week when they dethroned Ricky Starks and Big Bill to capture the World Tag Team Championship.

Following the match, The Young Bucks rained on their parade as they brutally attacked the newly-crowned champions and The Icon's sons, who came out to congratulate their father in the ring. It's almost a foregone conclusion that the two teams will face each other in a high-stakes match at Revolution 2024.

Speaking with Chris Featherstone during Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter feels there's still time to change The Icon's impending retirement match.

"I still am to the point of that if this is actually going to be Sting's last match, it's gotta be against somebody with he against this person. There's probably time to change this [...] They're going to need to retain the belts for a successful Sting goodbye and then maybe put them up in a tournament," Apter said. [25:20 - 25:56]

According to the reports, The Icon has been heavily involved in booking the last chapter of his career in AEW. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between the two teams will unfold as Revolution fast approaches.

