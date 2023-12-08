“There’s a ready made feud waiting with Charlotte” - WWE Universe thinks Triple H can sign controversial third generation star

Former WWE star Tessa Blanchard is among controversial names in the wrestling world. The third generation star is the daughter of former wrestler Tully Blanchard.

She has been accused of racism and bullying in 2020 from her colleagues. It saw her career take a hit and she has since not been seen wrestling.

One fan took to Twitter to ask what others thought about her and when she would return. Moreover, if she did, they wondered if it would be in WWE or AEW.

Some fans said that she has to come back to WWE as there is a readymade feud with none other than Charlotte Flair, who is the self proclaimed Queen of the company.

Meanwhile, others said Triple H & Co might not sign her and that she is AEW bound.

One fan also claimed that if Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair can comeback to the TV despite their many controversies, then so can Tessa Blanchard.

Ex-WWE name Tessa Blanchard achieves huge feat outside wrestling

Ever since Tessa Blanchard got accused of racism and bullying in January 2020, she has not been seen in in-ring action.

She has been away from the ring to work on herself and she achieved a unique feat last month when she got her ROTC certification. The former WWE name took to Instagram to share her happiness and in a lengthy post said:

“Blessed with this journey. The highs, the lows, I wouldn’t change them because they brought me here. Follow your passion and don’t give up. I’ve learned so much from my rotc peers and I am so blessed to call many of them family. I’ve taken some back roads and a few detours but I have realized my goals, and there is much more in the world of pro wrestling I’d like to accomplish. Thank you to those who support the journey, it’s not been an easy one but without y’all it wouldn’t be possible.”

While it is not known when and if she will make a comeback, it is great to see someone do well in their life and Tessa’s recent achievement is a testament of that.

