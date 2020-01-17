Tessa Blanchard responds to racism allegations

An overwhelming denial (Pic Credit: Impact Wrestling Twitter / Forbes)

While Tessa Blanchard made history as the first woman to win a World Championhip for a major wrestling promotion, she did it under the cloud of racism and bullying allegations. It's been a few days since she won the World title at Impact Wrestling’s “Hard To Kill” PPV by defeating Sami Callihan in an Intergender match, and Blanchard has finally responded to the allegations via tweet.

I hope everyone will take a moment to read this. pic.twitter.com/gRPUlCYd6a — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 17, 2020

Blanchard vehemently denies using any racial slur in the past or present. The original allegation was made by NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay, who alleged that Blanchard used the N-Word on fellow wrestler Black Rose. Rose confirmed the allegation via tweet.

Remember when you spat in a black woman’s face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you “supporting women“? The AUDACITY of this tweet https://t.co/P49uNWsqIH — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 11, 2020

Adding more to the controversy, AEW Wrestler Big Swole confirmed that the incident did take place and she had spoken to both Blanchard and Rose.

So since we telling stories....Big Swole's turn. I won't speak on all the other stories but the one about La Rosa I know personally. This past year at Wrestlecade I spoke to her about this and about hashing it out with Tessa. I've spoken to Tessa as well, after talking with — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 11, 2020

light on social media. People are entitled to deal with this how they want. I just want the world to know the last part of the story. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 11, 2020

While Swole and Rose confirmed that it did happen, Blanchard's statement contradicts that and says that the racial slur never occurred.

It's hard to gauge whether Blanchard's statement is correct right now. Some women have come forward about the racism allegation, including Shanna and Allysin Kay. There are still several women saying that Blanchard was a bully in the locker room.

This story is still unfolding and it's unclear where the end lies. At this point, the best thing to do would be to wait and see.