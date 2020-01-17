Tessa Blanchard responds to racism allegations
While Tessa Blanchard made history as the first woman to win a World Championhip for a major wrestling promotion, she did it under the cloud of racism and bullying allegations. It's been a few days since she won the World title at Impact Wrestling’s “Hard To Kill” PPV by defeating Sami Callihan in an Intergender match, and Blanchard has finally responded to the allegations via tweet.
Blanchard vehemently denies using any racial slur in the past or present. The original allegation was made by NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay, who alleged that Blanchard used the N-Word on fellow wrestler Black Rose. Rose confirmed the allegation via tweet.
Adding more to the controversy, AEW Wrestler Big Swole confirmed that the incident did take place and she had spoken to both Blanchard and Rose.
While Swole and Rose confirmed that it did happen, Blanchard's statement contradicts that and says that the racial slur never occurred.
It's hard to gauge whether Blanchard's statement is correct right now. Some women have come forward about the racism allegation, including Shanna and Allysin Kay. There are still several women saying that Blanchard was a bully in the locker room.
This story is still unfolding and it's unclear where the end lies. At this point, the best thing to do would be to wait and see.