"There's a reason I'm in the ring" - AEW's Sammy Guevara slams his critics

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently sat down for an interview with WrestlingInc, where he lashed out at his critics, who have termed him "dangerous" in the ring.

Guevara is one of the true homegrown stars of AEW. However, many fans have criticized him for being a little reckless in the ring. Guevara's rivalry with Matt Hardy in 2020 saw the two stars engage in some brutal encounters that were quite controversial.

At AEW: All Out 2020, Hardy and Guevara wrestled in a Broken Rules match. A failed spot in the bout led to Hardy's head landing directly on the solid concrete floor.

The injury was labeled "life-threatening," although Hardy made a quick recovery. Speaking to WrestlingInc, Guevara explained that it was as if he and Hardy were "cursed" for a period of time.

“The Matt stuff, a bunch of unfortunate stuff happened there,” Guevara admitted. “It was almost like we were cursed for a minute. We had a great one-on-one match before Double or Nothing last year. That’s what people forget. We had a great one-on-one. Nothing happened between us but then all of a sudden, stuff started happening."

Guevara spoke about how wrestling isn't the easiest thing to do and that there's an inherent danger in it. The AEW star also stated that there's a reason why he's in the ring, putting his body at risk while his critics aren't.

"This isn’t the easiest of things to do, and I know everybody wants to be safe and stuff, but this stuff is dangerous to do," Guevara added. "As much as everyone wants to be like, ‘He’s dangerous.’ There’s a reason I’m in the ring. These people are not. What we do is very dangerous, and there’s a reason I’m doing this dangerous thing and they’re watching this dangerous thing.”

Sammy Guevara will be in action at this week's AEW: Blood and Guts

Sammy Guevara will once again enter "dangerous" territory when he steps into a giant steel cage for the Blood and Guts match on this week's special episode of AEW Dynamite.

The cue cards made a return last night! #BloodandGuts pic.twitter.com/mUVj98UZkH — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) April 29, 2021

Guevara will represent The Inner Circle in the match against The Pinnacle and will be the first entrant in the bout from his stable. The clash promises to be a violent extravaganza which will leave fans wanting for more.

