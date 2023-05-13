"There's no way Vince lets this happen" - Twitter reacts to the possibility of former WWE World Champion retiring Edge 

Edge's retirement from WWE is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now. Fans have fantasy booked a number of possible ways for him to retire but one name that has recently popped up is Christian Cage.

Edge and Christian are one of the most popular tag teams of all time. Alongside The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boys, they revolutionized the ladder match in a manner that is yet to be replicated. However, despite being the best of friends in real life and on-screen, it has been a long time since the two shared a ring and that is primarily due to The Rated-R Superstar wrestling in WWE while Captain Charisma is plying his trade in AEW.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk regarding Edge's retirement. It has been three years since he made his sensational return at Royal Rumble 2020. Since then he has revisited old rivalries like Randy Orton and made new foes in the forms of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

One man who shares the most history with the 10-time WWE World Champion is Christian Cage. With the number of people moving between promotions since Tony Khan's company came into existence, it is plausible that either of the legends move across in order to facilitate a legendary retirement match for the former Money in the Bank winner.

The possibility of this happening in AEW elicited a strong reaction on Twitter.

🌹 @RhianRozek Crazy this has a possibility of happening in Wembley Crazy this has a possibility of happening in Wembley https://t.co/drmmUmLP1H

Miguel @YESITSM1GU3L @RhianRozek I say 0.5 chance, Edge is to loyal @RhianRozek I say 0.5 chance, Edge is to loyal

Lynchgrfx @HighJak78 @RhianRozek Why do you guys fantasize about somehow getting every WWE wrestler? Smh @RhianRozek Why do you guys fantasize about somehow getting every WWE wrestler? Smh

Sheezy @shimmyshimyaa @RhianRozek Much, much more likely this happening in WWE than AEW @RhianRozek Much, much more likely this happening in WWE than AEW

Edge and Christian have wrestled together many times in WWE

Despite being the best of friends, there have been instances where Edge and Christian Cage have had to fight against each other.

Their first-ever clash against each other came in December 1999 on an episode of SmackDown. The Ultimate Opportunist emerged victorious in under four minutes. In 2001, they had an intense feud over the Intercontinental Championship.

Christian defeated the WWE Hall of Famer at Unforgiven 2001 to capture the title. However, they met in a rematch just a month later at No Mercy 2001 in a ladder match and Edge regained the championship gold.

Their pay-per-view trilogy concluded at Rebellion 2001 when they clashed in a Steel Cage match and Edge retained the title. Their last ever singles bout was on an episode of WWE RAW in May 2010 where Edge emerged victorious yet again.

