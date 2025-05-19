"These wrestlers don't deserve AEW," "He didn't wanna be there the minute Triple H came back" - Fans react to top star's performance on WWE SmackDown

A major star has been putting in a great performance on WWE SmackDown lately. Fans have reacted to this and compared it to how he did things during his time in AEW. Some felt there was a significant difference.

Almost a month ago, Aleister Black finally made his return to WWE after a series of cryptic vignettes teasing it. He returned with impact, going after The Miz and knocking him out on his first day back. This came after he departed from AEW in early February.

Last week on SmackDown, Aleister Black faced Carmelo Hayes in a rematch. A fan brought up the discourse that he had not lost a step and was arguably putting in more effort than during his time in AEW. This sparked some interesting comments from others.

Several fans believe that there was a significant difference in the way he moved in the ring. Some claimed this change was due to his increased motivation as he got to work with Triple H once more, or due to having better competition. One fan also brought up how Aleister Black may have just been enjoying being in a singles match for once.

Others did not notice anything different and mentioned that they had seen this sequence on several occasions in AEW. One fan believed that his turning up the effort was a sign of disrespect to Tony Khan and his company.

Check out some of the notable reactions below:

Fans compared his performance with both companies

Aleister Black gets taken out during WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black's match with Carmelo Hayes a few days ago did not go exactly as planned and did not end up like their previous encounter.

At a crucial point in the match, The Miz got involved, resulting in a disqualification. However, Black had the last laugh as he took The A-Lister out with the Black Mass. Hayes took advantage of the chaos to blindside him, leaving him lying on the mat for the first time since his return to WWE.

Things are not over yet between them, and a third encounter may take place between the two former NXT Champions.

