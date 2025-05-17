Aleister Black taken out by 30-year-old top star after destroying WWE legend on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 17, 2025 01:45 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Aleister Black had another certified classic on Friday Night SmackDown, but the match unfortunately ended inconclusively as he was taken out by a WWE legend, whom he destroyed before getting attacked himself.

This week on SmackDown, Aleister Black had a rematch against Carmelo Hayes, the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. Black presumably wanted to end the rivalry with Hayes and The Miz and move on to bigger things. However, it looks like he won't be moving on just yet.

It was an outstanding match and an instant classic that was interrupted by The Miz. While it was technically a DQ win for Black, the commentators insinuated that there was "no winner," i.e., it was a no-contest. Black managed to take out the legend, but the 30-year-old Hayes attacked Aleister Black to stand tall.

also-read-trending Trending
This almost certainly means there will likely be a trilogy match in the coming weeks on SmackDown. Perhaps Saturday Night's Main Event would be a good stage, as only four matches are on the card.

However, knowing how WWE does things on shows these days, it would be shocking if there were more than five matches on the SNME card. Additionally, there is no women's match for the card just yet.

The rivalry is going to take an interesting turn on SmackDown.

