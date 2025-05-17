Aleister Black taken out by 30-year-old top star after destroying WWE legend on SmackDown

Aleister Black had another certified classic on Friday Night SmackDown, but the match unfortunately ended inconclusively as he was taken out by a WWE legend, whom he destroyed before getting attacked himself.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, Aleister Black had a rematch against Carmelo Hayes, the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. Black presumably wanted to end the rivalry with Hayes and The Miz and move on to bigger things. However, it looks like he won't be moving on just yet.

It was an outstanding match and an instant classic that was interrupted by The Miz. While it was technically a DQ win for Black, the commentators insinuated that there was "no winner," i.e., it was a no-contest. Black managed to take out the legend, but the 30-year-old Hayes attacked Aleister Black to stand tall.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

This almost certainly means there will likely be a trilogy match in the coming weeks on SmackDown. Perhaps Saturday Night's Main Event would be a good stage, as only four matches are on the card.

However, knowing how WWE does things on shows these days, it would be shocking if there were more than five matches on the SNME card. Additionally, there is no women's match for the card just yet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The rivalry is going to take an interesting turn on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More