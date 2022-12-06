"They actually showed the backboard process" - WWE veteran surprisingly praises AEW after MJF's betrayal of 54-year-old legend

Jim Cornette praised AEW after MJF's betrayal of William Regal on last week's episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that he was impressed with AEW's production and praised the company for playing out the segment.

Cornette also praised the commentary team for making the most of a fairly grave situation, as Regal was being carried to the ambulance backstage.

"But nevertheless, then to my surprise and pleasure, they actually showed the backboard process. They stayed with something, they let something happen rather than, 'Oh my god, his head just hit the ground after being cut off by a chainsaw, we'll be right back.' They stayed with it until they got in the ring."

He continued:

"They got him on the backboard and they wrapped his neck up and the announcers are making it a fairly grave situation or whatever. And as they're carrying him out then they fade to black," said Cornette. [14:44-15:18]

Konnan recently criticized AEW for underutilizing William Regal in the company

Konnan was recently critical of AEW for underutilizing William Regal during his time in the promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran claimed that Regal didn't mean anything to Tony Khan's company. He said:

"I just think [William] Regal's been underutilized. He is very, very talented. And between the [Blackpool] Combat Club and Danielson wanting nobody to hit him and with MJF, I think he's been underutilized. He doesn't mean anything. Everybody wants to do something with him, but he hasn't really given anybody the rub."

Following MJF's betrayal of Regal on last week's Dynamite, the veteran star is expected to return to WWE. He will reportedly have a backstage role under Triple H's regime.

Regal served as the General Manager of NXT before being let go by the company under Vince McMahon. However, fans are excited to have the 54-year-old back in WWE.

