"They Are The #1 Pro Wrestling Company," "But They Say AEW is Dying"- Fans Erupt After AEW Officially Breaks WWE's Biggest Record

AEW is hosting its third-ever pay-per-view in the United Kingdom this Sunday with Forbidden Door 2025, following up on All In 2023 and 2024. Taking place at the iconic O2 Arena in London, Forbidden Door has just created professional wrestling history.The show recorded an attendance of 18,000 fans at the event, breaking the record set by WWE. The Stamford-based promotion had set the record when it hosted the Money in the Bank event in 2023. Tony Khan's company now holds the record for the highest pro wrestling attendance in the arena.After the news emerged online, fans of the promotion erupted with joy on social media and shared all kinds of reactions to the news. One fan claimed that AEW is the number one pro wrestling promotion in the world, while others mocked those who say that the promotion is a 'dying company'.Fans react to AEW breaking record. (Image via X/@DrainBamager)The Jacksonville-based promotion seems to hold a special connection with the fans in the United Kingdom, as this isn't the only arena where they hold the record. The promotion's first-ever PPV in London, All In 2023, also holds the record for the highest pro wrestling attendance at Wembley, with 81,305 fans in attendance for the event.Hometown hero to be in action later at AEWxNJPW's Forbidden DoorWill Ospreay is undoubtedly the main superstar the fans in attendance are excited to see. The hometown hero is considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers in the world and will be in action at the event later on.Ospreay is scheduled to take part in the 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match later in the night. He will be teaming up with the Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Together, they will take on the team of The Youngbucks, Gabe Kidd, and The DeathRiders' Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.