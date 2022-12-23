"They basically forced AJ Styles against his will to leave," claims WWE Hall of Famer 

AJ Styles rose to fame during his tenure with IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA). Following his time in the promotion, he was briefly associated with the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2016. Recently, Jeff Jarrett narrated how The Phenomenal One was pushed out of IMPACT Wrestling by higher-ups.

In 2001, AJ Styles had an unsuccessful tryout with the Connecticut-based company. He had a couple of sporadic appearances as a jobber before joining ROH. Following his IMPACT Wrestling tenure, he competed on NJPW, where he was a part of the popular Bullet Club faction.

The promotion was founded by Jeff Jarrett and his father, Jerry Jarrett, in 2002. Many WWE veterans like Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, the late Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan, among others, had brief associations with the promotion.

On the latest edition of My World podcast, the AEW Executive talked about the backstage issues and how the management was cutting Styles' dates in a bid to eventually push him to leave the promotion:

"AJ (Styles) was so willing to commit to the product that he was going to re-sign. I found this out later, but they still wanted to cut his dates knowing that they were going back on dates, and they said some awful things to Bill. The attorneys devalued AJ, they basically forced AJ against his will to leave." (2:47- 3:11)

AJ Styles had a virtual appearance at Slammiversary earlier this year

WWE has always adhered to certain rules and regulations on permitting their talent to appear across other promotions. However, it seems in recent months, they have been lenient in enabling WWE stars with a certain amount of creative freedom.

In June this year, AJ Styles shared a video message wherein he recalled his tag team match with Jerry Lynn and Low Ki against The Flying Elvises in 2002. He also highlighted his matches with Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels, in addition to showcasing his gratitude to WWE for permitting him to appear on the promotion that helped kickstart his wrestling career:

#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years! Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years!#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 https://t.co/8uIK0Dhhty

AJ Styles had a major contribution to the promotion's development and vice versa. The former WWE Champion is currently feuding with fellow Bullet Club member Finn Balor. He reunited with The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) to take on Judgment Day.

It has been a while since Styles was in the title picture. Do you think he should challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Championship in the near future? Sound off in the comments. section below.

