AJ Styles permitted by WWE to appear at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently appeared in a video for IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The Phenomenal One was associated with IMPACT Wrestling from its inception in 2002 until 2014. During his stay with the promotion, Styles played a prominent role in the X-Division, becoming a six-time X-Division Champion. His most notable feud was against friend-turned-foe Christopher Daniels.

After leaving IMPACT and having a brief stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Styles debuted in WWE in 2016 as an entrant for the Royal Rumble match. Since then, he has been a two-time WWE Champion.

The Phenomenal One appeared in a video message for fans at Slammiversary. He spoke about the 2002 edition of the show, where he teamed up with Jerry Lynn and Low Ki against The Flying Elvises. He further spoke about his top matches against Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe.

"Happy Anniversary, IMPACT Wrestling! It was Huntsville, Alabama, 2002 when myself, Jerry Lynn, Low Ki versus The Flying Elvises. That's when it all started. That was the first match then from there it was Jeff Jarrett and Raven the X-Division, the Ultimate X, the Elevation X. Matches that I will never forget, matches with Kurt Angle were unbelievable. But the match that changed everything was myself, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels in 2005," Styles said. [00:10 - 01:17]

Styles stressed on the influence of IMPACT Wrestling on his career and thanked WWE for allowing him to appear at their event.

"AJ Styles would still be AJ Styles, but how 'Phenomenal' would I be without Impact Wrestling? So, thank you. I want to thank WWE for allowing me to do this because they understand that this is a special moment for me." [1:32 - 1:50]

Social media explodes with heartfelt messages for AJ Styles at Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling played a crucial role in The Phenomenal One's career. Many fans took to Twitter to share their gratitude for AJ Styles and his heartfelt video message at the pay-per-view.

One fan stated that Styles was at the heart of IMPACT, and it was a great gesture on behalf of WWE to allow him to send a message on his former promotion.

Another fan stated that they were crying tears of joy with the former X-Division Champion's message.

A Twitter user highlighted that they hoped WWE would open the forbidden door once again.

Another fan shared a gif of the WWE Superstar, citing how he was the face of the X-Division in the former promotion.

One fan shared old images of Styles during his championship reigns, calling him 'Mr. TNA.'

Last week on RAW, AJ Styles competed against Seth Rollins in a qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but fell short. It is yet to be seen what's in store for The Phenomenal One at the upcoming premium live events, including SummerSlam at the end of July.

