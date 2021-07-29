"They are box office attractions for us"- AEW chief heaps praise on Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Khan recently spoke about the significance of having Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo on their roster.

The wrestling world must be currently buzzing over rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan possibly jumping over to AEW. However, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black became the trendsetters weeks ago after stunningly making their debuts in Tony Khan's promotion. Andrade appeared last month alongside Vickie Guerrero, while Malakai Black surfaced on the Road Rager edition, which was the company's first show back on the road.

It is believed that AEW’s plan for 2021 was to bring in four big signings.



We have already seen Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black debut.



Bryan Danielson would be the 3rd and CM Punk would be the 4th big signing.



TK is not fucking around. pic.twitter.com/tzM34BHzN0 — 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚 (@THEPWSCENE) July 22, 2021

Both these young sensations quickly adapted to the culture of All Elite Wrestling and are now often deemed the frontrunners to carry out the promotion in years to come.

Speaking to the New York Post, Tony Khan discussed numerous topics, most notably his recent signings - Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. The AEW president heaped praise on both the former WWE superstars, stating that both men possess all the credentials in the world to become megastars for the company. He added that he likes working with these types of men who are laser-focused about their passion:

"They have huge, huge potential. They’re both well known wrestling stars already, and we’ve had some good success already in AEW in terms of people arriving. They had wrestled on a national stage before, they wanted to redefine their career and I love working with people like that. I love working with motivated people that really care that are passionate about wrestling. I think in the case of both Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo, they’re very different, they’re both huge stars in my opinion. They both have potential to become bigger stars and box office attractions for us," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan's statement couldn't be more agreeable as both Andrade and Black hold immense talent that they can help take AEW to reach higher heights in no time.

How are Andrade and Malakai Black fairing on AEW Dynamite?

Malakai Black is all set to make his in-ring debut against the company's most protected superstar, Cody Rhodes. The bout will take place on the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite next week.

Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo has already made his in-ring debut against Matt Sydal on the same show that saw the arrival of Malakai Black.

.@AndradeElIdolo and his new Executive Consultant Chavo Guerrero (@mexwarrior) are here to interrupt #DeathTriangle's postmatch celebration. pic.twitter.com/vTraC1sYeO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

The Mexican star now has the services of Chavo Guerrero Jr. as his manager. Andrade has set his sights on the Death Triangle member PAC, and it remains to be seen when the company will announce their match.

